OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.6250.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,685,000 after buying an additional 117,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

