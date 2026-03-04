German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 7,759 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

