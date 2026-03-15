Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 20,434 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4,623.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

FTEC stock opened at $213.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $240.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.68.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

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