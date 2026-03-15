Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8,287.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,875,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $215.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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