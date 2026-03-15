Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 775,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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