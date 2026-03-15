Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises about 0.8% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $76.31 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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