Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF $GSID

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

BATS GSID opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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