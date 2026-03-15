Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 615,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 128,511 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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