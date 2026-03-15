Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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