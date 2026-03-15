284,157 Shares in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF $FSCC Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 284,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,718,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

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Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

FSCC stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.42.

About Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF

The Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (FSCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in small-cap US companies within the Russell 2000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FSCC was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FSCC – Free Report).

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