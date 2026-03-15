Elwood Capital Partners LP Has $3.33 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Elwood Capital Partners LP cut its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 2.0% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Atlassian by 266.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Atlassian by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,372,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,264,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,273 shares of company stock valued at $48,101,379. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -104.46, a PEG ratio of 297.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $242.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.