130,561 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 130,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,669,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,598,000 after acquiring an additional 618,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.