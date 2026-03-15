iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.90 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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