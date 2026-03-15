Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

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