Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 29,387 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 447.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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