Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.97 Million in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.87 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

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