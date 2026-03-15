Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $714.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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