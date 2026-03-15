Brookfield Corporation (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 16.7% increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $38.38 on Friday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 147.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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