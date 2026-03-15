Element Capital Management LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Synopsys comprises about 8.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $412.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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