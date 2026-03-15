Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

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Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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