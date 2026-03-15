EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,964,000 after buying an additional 1,256,608 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

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