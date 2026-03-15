Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

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Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

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Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

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Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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