EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 15,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for 2.0% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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