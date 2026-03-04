Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

