Financial Contrast: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Gold and Loncor Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $1.03 billion 23.13 $467.27 million $6.81 41.26 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$4.16 million ($0.03) -33.83

Profitability

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Royal Gold and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 45.26% 11.89% 9.70% Loncor Gold N/A -20.25% -18.98%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Royal Gold and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 1 3 7 0 2.55 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Gold presently has a consensus target price of $251.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Loncor Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.