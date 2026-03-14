Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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