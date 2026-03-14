Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,573 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

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