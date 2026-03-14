Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,755,000 after purchasing an additional 290,902 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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