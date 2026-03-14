Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $71,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $450.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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