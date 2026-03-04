Financial Comparison: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Wipro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $164.23 million 0.20 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Wipro $10.43 billion 2.20 $1.54 billion $0.14 15.64

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Wipro 14.61% 15.35% 10.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CLPS Incorporation and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wipro 2 2 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wipro beats CLPS Incorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

