Aris Mining Co. $ARMN Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Stock Up 3.9%

ARMN stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMN

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.