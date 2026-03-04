Analysts Set Expectations for Travelzoo Q1 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 120.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel purchased 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,528,991.12. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 and have sold 102,500 shares valued at $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.