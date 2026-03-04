Q1 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 105.98% and a negative net margin of 313.69%.The business had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price target on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Up 23.2%

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 16.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 33.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 373,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,379.80. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Plug Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and margin turnaround — Plug reported higher revenue, positive Q4 gross margin and an adjusted EPS loss narrower than consensus; management outlined targets including positive EBITDAS later in 2026. Press Release

Q4 results beat and margin turnaround — Plug reported higher revenue, positive Q4 gross margin and an adjusted EPS loss narrower than consensus; management outlined targets including positive EBITDAS later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst support — Shares rallied after the report and HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” with a $7 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. current levels. Analyst Note

Market reaction and analyst support — Shares rallied after the report and HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” with a $7 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: New CEO assumed role (Jose Luis Crespo) — Management change emphasizes commercial and operational discipline, which investors interpret as supportive of execution and margin improvement. CEO Announcement

New CEO assumed role (Jose Luis Crespo) — Management change emphasizes commercial and operational discipline, which investors interpret as supportive of execution and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying suggests short?term bullish positioning from traders, amplifying upside pressure on the stock (no external link).

Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying suggests short?term bullish positioning from traders, amplifying upside pressure on the stock (no external link). Neutral Sentiment: Asset sale to Stream Data Centers — Plug agreed to sell a New York site to Stream; could modestly improve cash/asset posture but impact depends on deal economics. Site Sale

Asset sale to Stream Data Centers — Plug agreed to sell a New York site to Stream; could modestly improve cash/asset posture but impact depends on deal economics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage parsing metrics — Several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Invezz) are highlighting revenue growth and narrowing losses while noting remaining execution and liquidity questions. Zacks Analysis SA Note

Analyst and media coverage parsing metrics — Several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Invezz) are highlighting revenue growth and narrowing losses while noting remaining execution and liquidity questions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and law?firm solicitations — Several firms have filed suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for the same Class Period, creating legal risk, potential discovery, and reputational drag. Examples: Rosen (Newsfile), Pomerantz (GlobeNewswire), and investor reminders from BFA Law. Rosen Notice Pomerantz Filing BFA Law Alert

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.