Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) & Cdti Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cdti Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cdti Advanced Materials and Alarum Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cdti Advanced Materials $9.01 million N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Alarum Technologies $31.82 million 1.50 $5.78 million $0.17 38.71

Profitability

Alarum Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cdti Advanced Materials.

This table compares Cdti Advanced Materials and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cdti Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Alarum Technologies 3.28% 17.77% 13.68%

Risk and Volatility

Cdti Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cdti Advanced Materials and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cdti Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alarum Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alarum Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.35%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Cdti Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cdti Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Cdti Advanced Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cdti Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

