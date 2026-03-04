Short Interest in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Grows By 19.7%

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,805 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 44,118 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSPY opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

