VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,609,597 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 2,036,211 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Positive Sentiment: Vistagen will meet with investors at upcoming March conferences (Leerink one?on?ones in Miami March 9–11 and Stifel virtual CNS forum), which provides management an opportunity to present pipeline progress and refresh investor expectations. Article Title

Vistagen will meet with investors at upcoming March conferences (Leerink one?on?ones in Miami March 9–11 and Stifel virtual CNS forum), which provides management an opportunity to present pipeline progress and refresh investor expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest update published — changes in short interest can affect volatility and potential short?covering moves, but by itself is informational until numbers show a meaningful build or decline. Article Title

Short?interest update published — changes in short interest can affect volatility and potential short?covering moves, but by itself is informational until numbers show a meaningful build or decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff/consumer law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Gross, Schall, DJS and others) have notified shareholders of a filed securities class action covering purchases between April 1, 2024 and Dec. 16, 2025 and are soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants ahead of a March 16, 2026 deadline. Litigation notices increase legal uncertainty, potential liability, and can weigh on the stock until claims are resolved or clarified. Representative firm notices: Article Title Article Title

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 199,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.29. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

