Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 45,821 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $662,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,849,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 516,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

