Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,443,905 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 6,902,680 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,372,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,372,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

