323,147 Shares in BRP Inc. $DOOO Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.44% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 215,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 318,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 88,168 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BRP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

DOOO stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

