Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $25.83 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,936 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 859,355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,597,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,133.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 526,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 881,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 8.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.
- Positive Sentiment: Tariff moves and higher inflation expectations could underpin bullion demand and provide underlying support for silver over time. Gold and silver rallies likely on pause despite new tariffs, higher inflation, and Middle East escalation – StoneX’s O’Connell
- Positive Sentiment: Recent spikes in geopolitical risk (U.S./Iran strikes, major developments in the Middle East) have driven intermittent safe-haven bids that can lift silver during sudden risk-off episodes. Gold Surge on Iran Strikes: Can War Risk Send Gold to $6,500, Silver to $150?
- Neutral Sentiment: ETFs and equity futures fell amid broader market weakness tied to Middle East conflict — ETF flows can magnify SLV moves but are context dependent. Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Pre-Bell Monday Amid Middle East Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: A rally in the U.S. dollar index (USDX) and rising bond yields have produced sharp selling pressure in silver, a primary reason SLV is down today. Gold, silver sharply lower as USDX rallies, bond yields rise
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and newsflows note a stronger dollar and fading prospects for near-term Fed rate cuts, which reduces silver’s inflation-hedge appeal and spurs liquidation. Silver Slips Amid Strong Dollar, Middle East Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical and fundamental pressure: recent analysis highlights potential for very large downside in structurally stressed silver markets, increasing risk sentiment volatility for SLV holders. Silver Vs. Cocoa: How A Structural Deficit Market Can Collapse 77%
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
