Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $25.83 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,936 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 859,355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,597,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,133.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 526,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 881,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

