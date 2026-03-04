Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,164,000 after buying an additional 3,533,800 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,978 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,363 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,582,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 28,156,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 302,975 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $3,311,622.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,653.12. This represents a 70.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 767,870 shares of company stock worth $23,888,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

