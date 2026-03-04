JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

