JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $244.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.