Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 13,817 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 779,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 302.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 390.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,055.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

