MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.09.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

