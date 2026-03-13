Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 84,766 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,766 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 1.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE FUL opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

