AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $330.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $415.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $211.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.12.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.