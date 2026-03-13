Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 243.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

