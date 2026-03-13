Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) were down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 212,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,301,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Sunrise Diamonds plc and changed its name to Sunrise Resources plc in May 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.