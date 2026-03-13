Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.6620, with a volume of 2342279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,431,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $15,167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

